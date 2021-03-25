JEE Main 2021 Results Announced, 13 Students Scores perfect 100 percentile

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 25/3: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the March session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 on its official website. The result of the entrance was released by NTA on its website yesterday, March 24, post 10 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2021 examination in March can check their results on the official website, and typing in their credentials and password. The result of the March session of the exam was announced just six days after its conclusion.

NTA, in a notice, said, “After Feb, March, April, and May Session of JEE(Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made available on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.”

List of students who scored 100 percentile

The students who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2021 March session are as follows-

  • Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy- Telangana
  • Bratin Mondal- West Bengal
  • Siddharth Karla- Delhi (NCT)
  • Kumar Satyadarshi- Bihar
  • Mridul Agarwal- Rajasthan
  • Ashwin Abraham- Tamil Nadu
  • Atharva Abhijit Tambat- Maharashtra
  • Bakshi Gargi Makarand- Maharashtra
  • Madur Adarsh Reddy- Telangana
  • Zenith Malhotra- Rajasthan
  • Joysula Venkata Aditya- Telangana
  • Rohit Kumar- Rajasthan
  • Kavya Chopra- Delhi (NCT)

 

