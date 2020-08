Student’s are hugely opposing the Central government’s decision to conduct the NEET-JEE examination during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The JEE Main and NEET 2020 matter also reached the Supreme Court as ministers of six non-BJP ruled states approached it against its order of allowing NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams despite the sharply increasing coronavirus cases in the country.

Handbags, Watches, and stationery items are not allowed inside the examination hall.