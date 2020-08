New Delhi, 31/8: According to the reports from Army Hospital in New Delhi, the medical condition of the former president of India, Pranab Mukherjee has been deteriorated. Mukherjee was admitted to the Army hospital 20 days ago.

The hospital said, “There is a decline in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. “