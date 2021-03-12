ଜେଠୱାଙ୍କୁ କ୍ରାଇମବ୍ରାଞ୍ଚର ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ

-
World
119,169,774
WorldConfirmed: 119,169,774Active: 21,758,967Recovered: 94,767,813Death: 2,642,994
-
USA
29,925,902
USAConfirmed: 29,925,902Active: 8,591,627Recovered: 20,790,554Death: 543,721
-
India
11,308,846
IndiaConfirmed: 11,308,846Active: 197,217Recovered: 10,953,303Death: 158,326
-
Brazil
11,284,269
BrazilConfirmed: 11,284,269Active: 1,052,579Recovered: 9,958,566Death: 273,124
-
Russia
4,370,617
RussiaConfirmed: 4,370,617Active: 306,368Recovered: 3,973,029Death: 91,220
-
UK
4,241,677
UKConfirmed: 4,241,677Active: 729,854Recovered: 3,386,655Death: 125,168
-
Italy
3,149,017
ItalyConfirmed: 3,149,017Active: 497,350Recovered: 2,550,483Death: 101,184
-
Turkey
2,835,989
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,835,989Active: 147,606Recovered: 2,659,093Death: 29,290
-
Germany
2,546,510
GermanyConfirmed: 2,546,510Active: 127,350Recovered: 2,345,600Death: 73,560
-
Pakistan
600,198
PakistanConfirmed: 600,198Active: 18,703Recovered: 568,065Death: 13,430
-
China
90,027
ChinaConfirmed: 90,027Active: 182Recovered: 85,209Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୨ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କ୍ରାଇମବ୍ରାଞ୍ଚ ଏଡିଜି ଭାବେ ଅତିରିକ୍ତ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯଶବନ୍ତ ଜେଠୱା । ଏଡିଜି ଆଇନ ଶୃଙ୍ଖଳା ଥିବା ଜେଠୱାଙ୍କୁ କ୍ରାଇମବ୍ରାଞ୍ଚ ଅତିରିକ୍ତ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । କ୍ରାଇମବ୍ରାଞ୍ଚ ଏଡିଜି ସୌମେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରିୟଦର୍ଶୀଙ୍କ ବଦଳି ପରେ ଏହି ପଦବୀ ଫାଙ୍କା ଥିଲା । ଏନେଇ ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଟ୍ୱିନ ସିଟିର ନୂଆ ପୋଲିସ କମିଶନର ଭାବେ ବଦଳି ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ସୌମେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରିୟଦର୍ଶୀ । ସୌମେନ୍ଦ୍ର ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ୧୯୯୫ ବ୍ୟାଚର ଆଇପିଏସ ଅଧିକାରୀ ।