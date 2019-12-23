Jharkhand poll result is verdict against NRC and CAA-Arvind Kejriwal

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 23/12: Delhi Chief Minister and head of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the result in Jharkhand reflects the fact that people are against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. People’s agitation reflected in their vote.

JMM, Congress, and RJD alliance are set to form government in Jharkhand after leading in 47 seats out of 81. BJP is trailing with 24 seats.BJP’s  Union Home Minister  tweeted that they have accepted  people’s mandate

PM Narendra Modi also congratulated Hemant Soren and JMM and  Congress alliance on their victory in Jharkhand.

