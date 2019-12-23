Jharkhand poll result is verdict against NRC and CAA-Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, 23/12: Delhi Chief Minister and head of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the result in Jharkhand reflects the fact that people are against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. People’s agitation reflected in their vote.

JMM, Congress, and RJD alliance are set to form government in Jharkhand after leading in 47 seats out of 81. BJP is trailing with 24 seats.BJP’s Union Home Minister tweeted that they have accepted people’s mandate

हम झारखंड की जनता द्वारा दिये गये जनादेश का सम्मान करते हैं। भाजपा को 5 वर्षों तक प्रदेश की सेवा करने का जो मौका दिया था उसके लिए हम जनता का हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करते हैं। भाजपा निरंतर प्रदेश के विकास के लिए कटिबद्ध रहेगी। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का उनके अथक परिश्रम के लिए अभिनंदन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 23, 2019

PM Narendra Modi also congratulated Hemant Soren and JMM and Congress alliance on their victory in Jharkhand.