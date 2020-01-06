Mumbai, 6/1: Reliance Jio has announced that JioFibre users to get Zee5 subscription on its platform in the gold plan. Jio also provides many OTT platforms like Hotstar, VOOT, and SonyLiv in its various subscriptions.JioFibre doesn’t provide any subscription in its base plan. JioFibre base variant user can access JioSavan and JioCinema for the first three times. With Rs 849 plan, subscribers will get access to these OTT platforms, but only for the first three times. With all the plans priced from Rs 1,299 and higher, regular subscription to OTT platforms is available.