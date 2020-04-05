J&K: 9 terrorists killed in 24 hours

Sri Nagar, 5/4: Security forces have killed 9 terrorists in 2 separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Saturday, five terrorists were eliminated in another operation in Kupwara on Sunday. One Army soldier also lost his life in the encounter on Sunday.

Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said in a tweet,” Op Rangdori Behak (Kupwara). Five terrorists eliminated, Total NINE TERRORISTS eliminated in the last 24 hours in two separate operations. One soldier martyred & two seriously injured, and being evacuated to 92 BH amidst heavy snow & rough terrain conditions. Operation in progress,”