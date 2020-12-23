J&K Stands Divided: Gupkar alliance wins Kashmir, BJP victorious in Jammu

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 78,366,708
    World
    Confirmed: 78,366,708
    Active: 21,513,692
    Recovered: 55,128,966
    Death: 1,724,050
  • USA 18,684,628
    USA
    Confirmed: 18,684,628
    Active: 7,408,707
    Recovered: 10,945,097
    Death: 330,824
  • India 10,099,308
    India
    Confirmed: 10,099,308
    Active: 289,450
    Recovered: 9,663,382
    Death: 146,476
  • Brazil 7,320,020
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,320,020
    Active: 776,763
    Recovered: 6,354,972
    Death: 188,285
  • Russia 2,906,503
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,906,503
    Active: 535,071
    Recovered: 2,319,520
    Death: 51,912
  • UK 2,110,314
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,110,314
    Active: 2,042,007
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 68,307
  • Turkey 2,062,960
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,062,960
    Active: 177,543
    Recovered: 1,866,815
    Death: 18,602
  • Italy 1,977,370
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,977,370
    Active: 605,955
    Recovered: 1,301,573
    Death: 69,842
  • Germany 1,556,611
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,556,611
    Active: 391,670
    Recovered: 1,136,700
    Death: 28,241
  • Pakistan 462,814
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 462,814
    Active: 37,905
    Recovered: 415,352
    Death: 9,557
  • China 86,882
    China
    Confirmed: 86,882
    Active: 320
    Recovered: 81,928
    Death: 4,634

Srinagar, 23/12: Gupkar alliance led by Farooq Abdullah has won nine districts out of 20 in the  District Development Council (DDC) polls in Kashmir. Whereas BJP managed to win six districts in Jammu. This is the first polls in Jammu and Kashmir after their state status was taken away.

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration a grouping of seven mainstream J&K-based parties including rivals National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) – won more than 100 seats. BJP has won 74 seats and emerged as the single largest party. Congress’s bad run continues in Kashmir and it won only 26 seats.

Voting was held for 20 district development councils, each having 14 seats. The election was conducted in eight phases. The results for a few seats still remained undeclared.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.