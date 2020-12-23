J&K Stands Divided: Gupkar alliance wins Kashmir, BJP victorious in Jammu

COVID-19 Updates World 78,366,708 World Confirmed: 78,366,708 Active: 21,513,692 Recovered: 55,128,966 Death: 1,724,050

Srinagar, 23/12: Gupkar alliance led by Farooq Abdullah has won nine districts out of 20 in the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Kashmir. Whereas BJP managed to win six districts in Jammu. This is the first polls in Jammu and Kashmir after their state status was taken away.

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration a grouping of seven mainstream J&K-based parties including rivals National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) – won more than 100 seats. BJP has won 74 seats and emerged as the single largest party. Congress’s bad run continues in Kashmir and it won only 26 seats.

Voting was held for 20 district development councils, each having 14 seats. The election was conducted in eight phases. The results for a few seats still remained undeclared.