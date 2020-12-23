Yuzvendra Chahal Ties Knot in Private Ceremony

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 23/12: Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married to Youtuber and Choreographer Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday. Chahal announced the news via his social media handle. The marriage took place in Karma Lake Resort.

Chahal shared a picture on Instagram where both of them can be seen wearing traditional wedding outfits and looking at each other’s eyes. The caption of the picture read, “22.12.20. We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!”

The leggie got engaged in August before he left for the IPL in UAE. Dhanashree later joined him there.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
