Impact of Air Pollution : Delhi has the highest per capita economic loss in 2019

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 23/12: According to the reports, national capital Delhi suffered from the highest per capita economic loss because of air pollution. The study was conducted by the peer-reviewed medical journal Lancet. Delhi has been fighting air pollution for a quite bit of time.

According to the reports,  economic loss due to lost output from premature deaths and morbidity from air pollution was 1.36% of the GDP in India in 2019.

