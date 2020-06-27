Journalist infected with Coronavirus after attending Trump’s rally

A journalist who attended US President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa last week has been found infected with the deadly Coronavirus. The journalist took to Twitter on Friday and said that he was infected with the coronavirus. He is working as a journalist In non-profit news outlet Oklahoma Watch. Monis tweeted, “I am shocked. I don’t have any symptoms yet and I feel fine. Even this morning I ran for five miles. ”

Friends, I tested positive for #COVID19. I’m pretty surprised. I have zero symptoms (so far) and I feel fine. In fact, I ran 5 miles this morning. I spent the last few hours calling people I know I’ve been in contact with in the last 14 days. Be safe out there. 😷 https://t.co/oGpKsGs5u0 — Paul Monies (@pmonies) June 26, 2020