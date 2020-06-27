Journalist infected with Coronavirus after attending Trump’s rally

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
A journalist who attended US President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa last week has been found infected with the deadly Coronavirus. The journalist took to Twitter on  Friday and said that he was infected with the coronavirus. He is working as a journalist In non-profit news outlet Oklahoma Watch. Monis tweeted, “I am shocked. I don’t have any symptoms yet and I feel fine. Even this morning I ran for five miles. ”

