SSR’s Suicide: Police questions former YRF Senior officials

Bandra,27/6: In the latest development, Bandra police questioned two former Yash Raj Films senior officials during the investigation regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. According to police sources, Ashish Singh, who was former Vice President Production at YRF, and Ashish Patil, who was also with YRF earlier, were the two signatories on the contract that Sushant Singh Rajput had signed with YRF in 2012. They were questioned for about 5 hours and they provided the contract details of Sushant Singh Rajput and Yash Raj Films.