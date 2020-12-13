Just In: Delhi CM to Fast with Farmers Tomorrow

-
New Delhi, 13/12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he would observe one-day fast tomorrow, in order to show his support for farmers protesting at Delhi border points over the new Agricultural reforms. The AAP convener also urged his party workers and the public to join him and hold a day’s fast.
“I appeal to AAP workers and supporters and the public to observe one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers. I will also fast tomorrow,” Kejriwal said.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting for the last 17 days at the various other border points of the national capital, including Singhu and Tikri, against the laws. Farmers are demanding the Centre withdraw the legislations.