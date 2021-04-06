Justice NV Ramana is the New CJI, President Signs Appointment Order

New Delhi, 6/4: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday gave his assent to the appointment of Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Justice Ramana will take charge as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24. Justice Ramana is due to retire on August 26, 2022.

Last month, incumbent Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde had recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor.