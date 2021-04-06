Justice NV Ramana is the New CJI, President Signs Appointment Order

-
World
132,437,230
WorldConfirmed: 132,437,230Active: 22,802,254Recovered: 106,760,744Death: 2,874,232
-
USA
31,496,976
USAConfirmed: 31,496,976Active: 6,869,132Recovered: 24,058,562Death: 569,282
-
Brazil
13,023,189
BrazilConfirmed: 13,023,189Active: 1,253,847Recovered: 11,436,189Death: 333,153
-
India
12,686,049
IndiaConfirmed: 12,686,049Active: 788,193Recovered: 11,732,279Death: 165,577
-
Russia
4,589,540
RussiaConfirmed: 4,589,540Active: 277,690Recovered: 4,211,133Death: 100,717
-
UK
4,362,150
UKConfirmed: 4,362,150Active: 322,726Recovered: 3,912,562Death: 126,862
-
Italy
3,678,944
ItalyConfirmed: 3,678,944Active: 570,096Recovered: 2,997,522Death: 111,326
-
Turkey
3,529,601
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,529,601Active: 366,168Recovered: 3,130,977Death: 32,456
-
Germany
2,903,036
GermanyConfirmed: 2,903,036Active: 228,306Recovered: 2,597,100Death: 77,630
-
Pakistan
696,184
PakistanConfirmed: 696,184Active: 63,102Recovered: 618,158Death: 14,924
-
China
90,329
ChinaConfirmed: 90,329Active: 244Recovered: 85,449Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 6/4: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday gave his assent to the appointment of Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI).
Justice Ramana will take charge as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24. Justice Ramana is due to retire on August 26, 2022.
Last month, incumbent Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde had recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor.