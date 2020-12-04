Kangana Ranaut receives legal notice from Sikh body over “derogatory” remarks
A Sikh body from New Delhi sent a legal notice to actress Kangana Ranaut over her "derogatory" remarks against farmers protesting in Delhi. Kangana had retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that she was "available in 100 rupees".
New Delhi, 4/12: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) sent a legal notice to actress Kangana Ranaut, seeking an “unconditional apology” for her “derogatory” tweets against farmers and activists involved in the farmers protest against the Centre’s three Farm Laws. “We have sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as anti-national. We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest,” Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of DSGMC said in a tweet on Friday.
The notice came after Kangana Ranaut retweeted, a tweet, which she has now deleted, and said that the same old woman aka “dadi” who was protesting at Shahin Bagh and was hailed by Time Magazine as one of the powerful Indians, was available at only Rs.100. She tweeted, “Ha ha ha she is same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian… And she is available for 100rupees. Pakistani jurno’s have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally.”
This is not the first trouble the actress and (un)official spokesperson for Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) has got into over her tweets. She has already been involved in a back-and-forth over the same tweet on Thursday about the old woman with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh who went full rage mode on the actress on Twitter.