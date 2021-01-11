Kangana takes a Jibe at Taapsee Pannu again!

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 90,851,042
    World
    Confirmed: 90,851,042
    Active: 23,948,763
    Recovered: 64,956,120
    Death: 1,946,159
  • USA 22,935,771
    USA
    Confirmed: 22,935,771
    Active: 9,067,050
    Recovered: 13,485,260
    Death: 383,461
  • India 10,473,696
    India
    Confirmed: 10,473,696
    Active: 222,378
    Recovered: 10,100,053
    Death: 151,265
  • Brazil 8,105,790
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,105,790
    Active: 734,999
    Recovered: 7,167,651
    Death: 203,140
  • Russia 3,425,269
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,425,269
    Active: 562,321
    Recovered: 2,800,675
    Death: 62,273
  • UK 3,072,349
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,072,349
    Active: 1,583,951
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 81,431
  • Turkey 2,326,256
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,326,256
    Active: 105,299
    Recovered: 2,198,150
    Death: 22,807
  • Italy 2,289,021
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,289,021
    Active: 575,979
    Recovered: 1,633,839
    Death: 79,203
  • Germany 1,935,921
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,935,921
    Active: 348,751
    Recovered: 1,545,500
    Death: 41,670
  • Pakistan 504,293
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 504,293
    Active: 35,246
    Recovered: 458,371
    Death: 10,676
  • China 87,536
    China
    Confirmed: 87,536
    Active: 673
    Recovered: 82,229
    Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 11/1: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut takes a dig on Taapsee Pannu again. This time for a photoshoot which featured the ‘Badla’ actress.

Some of the fans found the photoshoot to resemble an old photoshoot by Kangana Ranaut. They went on to call her ‘sasti’, ‘monkey’ etc.

Kangana joined her fans to say, Taapsee is her true fan and she has dedicated her whole life to her. She even went on to compare herself with Amitabh Bachchan and said she is the most imitated actor after Mr. Bachchan.

She wrote, “Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dissolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan”.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.