Kangana takes a Jibe at Taapsee Pannu again!

-
World
90,851,042
WorldConfirmed: 90,851,042Active: 23,948,763Recovered: 64,956,120Death: 1,946,159
-
USA
22,935,771
USAConfirmed: 22,935,771Active: 9,067,050Recovered: 13,485,260Death: 383,461
-
India
10,473,696
IndiaConfirmed: 10,473,696Active: 222,378Recovered: 10,100,053Death: 151,265
-
Brazil
8,105,790
BrazilConfirmed: 8,105,790Active: 734,999Recovered: 7,167,651Death: 203,140
-
Russia
3,425,269
RussiaConfirmed: 3,425,269Active: 562,321Recovered: 2,800,675Death: 62,273
-
UK
3,072,349
UKConfirmed: 3,072,349Active: 1,583,951Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 81,431
-
Turkey
2,326,256
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,326,256Active: 105,299Recovered: 2,198,150Death: 22,807
-
Italy
2,289,021
ItalyConfirmed: 2,289,021Active: 575,979Recovered: 1,633,839Death: 79,203
-
Germany
1,935,921
GermanyConfirmed: 1,935,921Active: 348,751Recovered: 1,545,500Death: 41,670
-
Pakistan
504,293
PakistanConfirmed: 504,293Active: 35,246Recovered: 458,371Death: 10,676
-
China
87,536
ChinaConfirmed: 87,536Active: 673Recovered: 82,229Death: 4,634
Mumbai, 11/1: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut takes a dig on Taapsee Pannu again. This time for a photoshoot which featured the ‘Badla’ actress.
Some of the fans found the photoshoot to resemble an old photoshoot by Kangana Ranaut. They went on to call her ‘sasti’, ‘monkey’ etc.
Kangana joined her fans to say, Taapsee is her true fan and she has dedicated her whole life to her. She even went on to compare herself with Amitabh Bachchan and said she is the most imitated actor after Mr. Bachchan.
She wrote, “Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dissolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan”.
Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dessolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan.
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 9, 2021