Kangana takes a Jibe at Taapsee Pannu again!

COVID-19 Updates World 90,851,042 World Confirmed: 90,851,042 Active: 23,948,763 Recovered: 64,956,120 Death: 1,946,159

USA 22,935,771 USA Confirmed: 22,935,771 Active: 9,067,050 Recovered: 13,485,260 Death: 383,461

India 10,473,696 India Confirmed: 10,473,696 Active: 222,378 Recovered: 10,100,053 Death: 151,265

Brazil 8,105,790 Brazil Confirmed: 8,105,790 Active: 734,999 Recovered: 7,167,651 Death: 203,140

Russia 3,425,269 Russia Confirmed: 3,425,269 Active: 562,321 Recovered: 2,800,675 Death: 62,273

UK 3,072,349 UK Confirmed: 3,072,349 Active: 1,583,951 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 81,431

Turkey 2,326,256 Turkey Confirmed: 2,326,256 Active: 105,299 Recovered: 2,198,150 Death: 22,807

Italy 2,289,021 Italy Confirmed: 2,289,021 Active: 575,979 Recovered: 1,633,839 Death: 79,203

Germany 1,935,921 Germany Confirmed: 1,935,921 Active: 348,751 Recovered: 1,545,500 Death: 41,670

Pakistan 504,293 Pakistan Confirmed: 504,293 Active: 35,246 Recovered: 458,371 Death: 10,676

China 87,536 China Confirmed: 87,536 Active: 673 Recovered: 82,229 Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 11/1: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut takes a dig on Taapsee Pannu again. This time for a photoshoot which featured the ‘Badla’ actress.

Some of the fans found the photoshoot to resemble an old photoshoot by Kangana Ranaut. They went on to call her ‘sasti’, ‘monkey’ etc.

Kangana joined her fans to say, Taapsee is her true fan and she has dedicated her whole life to her. She even went on to compare herself with Amitabh Bachchan and said she is the most imitated actor after Mr. Bachchan.

She wrote, “Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dissolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan”.