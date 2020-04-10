Kapil Sharma to shoot The Kapil Sharma Show from home.

Comedian Kapil Sharma has found an idea to entertain his public in lockdown. Now he is going to shoot his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show from home. Due to the Corona virus, there is a lockdown across the country, due to which the film and TV industry is also locked. In such a situation, Kapil has decided to shoot new episodes from home.

According to the news, the producers of the show are planning to resume the show without a live audience. It may be that Kapil Sharma shoots new episodes in his home.

Well, it is also possible because Corona’s havoc has caused big US show talk hosts such as Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimal and Alan DeGeneres to shoot the show without an audience. Even those people are recording their episodes from their home. Kapil can also try this way to defeat Corona.