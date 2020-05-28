Karnatak govt suspends entry of people coming from 5 states

Karnataka, 28/5: Karnataka has suspended the passage of any individual originating from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan to contain the spread of fatal novel coronavirus. The choice was taken by the state cabinet on Thursday.

The state government has said that no train or departure from any of these will be permitted to enter or land the state. individuals from these five states won’t be permitted to enter Karnataka by road too.

This decision is taken to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.