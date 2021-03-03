Karnataka minister caught in sex CD scandal

-
Bengaluru, 3/3: The Water resources Minister of Karnataka Ramesh Jarkiholi was caught in a CD sex scandal. The video in the CD shows the Minister in a compromising position with a woman.
Social activist Dinesh Kalahalli released the CD to the media. He alleged that the woman in the video clips was enticed by the minister with a government job offer at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The activist said the family of the woman had approached him seeking justice last week.
Kallahalli met the police commissioner on Tuesday and filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police in Bengaluru.
“I have filed a complaint with the Police Commissioner against minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on the charge of sexual harassment against a young girl. This is a sensitive case. The family approached me to help them. They cannot fight this alone. They claimed the minister promised the girl a job in KPTCL but then he went back on his word and now they want justice,” Kallahalli said.
Jarkiholi, a powerful minister from the Belagavi region of north Karnataka, claimed that the video was “fake” and called it a “political conspiracy”.
“This is a political conspiracy. The video is fake. Let there be a full investigation. Culprits should be booked. I don’t know anyone,” he said.