Karnataka minister caught in sex CD scandal

COVID-19 Updates World 115,302,070 World Confirmed: 115,302,070 Active: 21,614,043 Recovered: 91,127,380 Death: 2,560,647

USA 29,370,705 USA Confirmed: 29,370,705 Active: 8,936,169 Recovered: 19,905,322 Death: 529,214

India 11,139,516 India Confirmed: 11,139,516 Active: 170,087 Recovered: 10,812,044 Death: 157,385

Brazil 10,647,845 Brazil Confirmed: 10,647,845 Active: 863,110 Recovered: 9,527,173 Death: 257,562

Russia 4,268,215 Russia Confirmed: 4,268,215 Active: 343,279 Recovered: 3,838,040 Death: 86,896

UK 4,188,400 UK Confirmed: 4,188,400 Active: 1,059,384 Recovered: 3,005,720 Death: 123,296

Italy 2,955,434 Italy Confirmed: 2,955,434 Active: 430,996 Recovered: 2,426,150 Death: 98,288

Turkey 2,723,316 Turkey Confirmed: 2,723,316 Active: 108,537 Recovered: 2,586,073 Death: 28,706

Germany 2,462,061 Germany Confirmed: 2,462,061 Active: 116,336 Recovered: 2,274,400 Death: 71,325

Pakistan 583,916 Pakistan Confirmed: 583,916 Active: 16,678 Recovered: 554,225 Death: 13,013

China 89,933 China Confirmed: 89,933 Active: 186 Recovered: 85,111 Death: 4,636

Bengaluru, 3/3: The Water resources Minister of Karnataka Ramesh Jarkiholi was caught in a CD sex scandal. The video in the CD shows the Minister in a compromising position with a woman.

Social activist Dinesh Kalahalli released the CD to the media. He alleged that the woman in the video clips was enticed by the minister with a government job offer at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The activist said the family of the woman had approached him seeking justice last week.

Kallahalli met the police commissioner on Tuesday and filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police in Bengaluru.

“I have filed a complaint with the Police Commissioner against minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on the charge of sexual harassment against a young girl. This is a sensitive case. The family approached me to help them. They cannot fight this alone. They claimed the minister promised the girl a job in KPTCL but then he went back on his word and now they want justice,” Kallahalli said.

Jarkiholi, a powerful minister from the Belagavi region of north Karnataka, claimed that the video was “fake” and called it a “political conspiracy”.

“This is a political conspiracy. The video is fake. Let there be a full investigation. Culprits should be booked. I don’t know anyone,” he said.