Karnataka: Ramesh Jarkiholi claims innocence, says “sex CD was a conspiracy”

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 117,765,145
    World
    Confirmed: 117,765,145
    Active: 21,697,812
    Recovered: 93,454,779
    Death: 2,612,554
  • USA 29,744,652
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,744,652
    Active: 8,756,390
    Recovered: 20,449,634
    Death: 538,628
  • India 11,244,786
    India
    Confirmed: 11,244,786
    Active: 187,426
    Recovered: 10,899,394
    Death: 157,966
  • Brazil 11,055,480
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,055,480
    Active: 1,006,546
    Recovered: 9,782,320
    Death: 266,614
  • Russia 4,333,029
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,333,029
    Active: 321,310
    Recovered: 3,922,246
    Death: 89,473
  • UK 4,223,232
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,223,232
    Active: 820,037
    Recovered: 3,278,629
    Death: 124,566
  • Italy 3,081,368
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,081,368
    Active: 472,533
    Recovered: 2,508,732
    Death: 100,103
  • Turkey 2,793,632
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,793,632
    Active: 132,508
    Recovered: 2,632,030
    Death: 29,094
  • Germany 2,513,768
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,513,768
    Active: 121,470
    Recovered: 2,319,600
    Death: 72,698
  • Pakistan 593,453
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 593,453
    Active: 16,349
    Recovered: 563,823
    Death: 13,281
  • China 90,002
    China
    Confirmed: 90,002
    Active: 180
    Recovered: 85,186
    Death: 4,636

Bengaluru, 9/3: Karnataka’s BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has claimed his innocence and said the sex CD was a conspiracy. The Minister was caught in a sex CD scandal, that led to his resignation as the state’s Water Resources Minister.

“[There’s] No truth in this CD. It’s a conspiracy. I am innocent. I got to know about CD four months ago. I had also told my brother about it and that I have done nothing wrong. It’s not me. I also got a call from the high command, saying this might happen and take legal help. Even then I said I will fight the allegations,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said

Jarkiholi said he resigned as he did not want his party to be embarrassed.

“Resignation is my decision. I waited one night before resignation to see the outcome [of the allegations]. CM [Yediyurappa] didn’t ask me [to resign]. I gave the resignation myself. I don’t want the party to be embarrassed. I resigned the next morning,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said.

The BJP MLA resigned on March 3 from the state cabinet, following a complaint by social activist Dinesh Kallahalli in which he alleged that he had sexually exploited a job aspirant and threatened the woman and her family with dire consequences.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.