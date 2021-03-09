Karnataka: Ramesh Jarkiholi claims innocence, says “sex CD was a conspiracy”

COVID-19 Updates World 117,765,145 World Confirmed: 117,765,145 Active: 21,697,812 Recovered: 93,454,779 Death: 2,612,554

Bengaluru, 9/3: Karnataka’s BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has claimed his innocence and said the sex CD was a conspiracy. The Minister was caught in a sex CD scandal, that led to his resignation as the state’s Water Resources Minister.

“[There’s] No truth in this CD. It’s a conspiracy. I am innocent. I got to know about CD four months ago. I had also told my brother about it and that I have done nothing wrong. It’s not me. I also got a call from the high command, saying this might happen and take legal help. Even then I said I will fight the allegations,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said

Jarkiholi said he resigned as he did not want his party to be embarrassed.

“Resignation is my decision. I waited one night before resignation to see the outcome [of the allegations]. CM [Yediyurappa] didn’t ask me [to resign]. I gave the resignation myself. I don’t want the party to be embarrassed. I resigned the next morning,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said.

The BJP MLA resigned on March 3 from the state cabinet, following a complaint by social activist Dinesh Kallahalli in which he alleged that he had sexually exploited a job aspirant and threatened the woman and her family with dire consequences.