Fire in Kolkata kills Nine including Firefighters. Know Details!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kolkata, 9/3: A major fire broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata’s Strand Road area on Monday evening. The fire has claimed at least nine lives so far.

A Kolkata Police official said that the incident occurred at 6:10 pm. This building has zonal offices of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway and there is a computerized ticket booking center on the ground floor. So far, nine deaths have been confirmed. Among the dead are 4 firemen, two railway workers, and a policeman.

According to the reports, all of them were going to the floor above the lift, but in the meantime, the light went off. Eastern Railway said that the fire was brought under control at 11 o’clock on Monday night.

“It is an unfortunate incident. At least seven people were killed in the blaze, including four fire brigade officers and an ASI of Hare Street police station. Two railways officers were also killed in the fire,” West Bengal fire services minister Sujit Bose said.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
