Jasprit Bumrah going to marry this TV Personality? Find out!

Mumbai, 9/3: The news of Indian Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah is doing the rounds ever since he missed the last test. Speculations were rife that he was going to marry South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran. But, according to the latest reports, the fast bowler is getting married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan although neither Bumrah nor Sanjana has officially confirmed it.
Sanjana Ganesan is a sports presenter and has hosted the IPL. She is currently the presenter for the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR). She was also associated with the Premier Badminton League as a presenter.
She also took part in different beauty pageants like ‘2012 Femina Style Diva’ and ‘Femina Miss India Pune’ in 2013. She had also appeared in MTV’s reality show ‘Splitsvilla’.