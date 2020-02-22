Kejriwal and Sisodia not invited to Melania Trump’s School visit

New Delhi, 22/2: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have reportedly been barred from attending the event at a Delhi Government school where First Lady of the United States Melania Trump is scheduled to visit next week.
Delhi Government sources claimed that Kejriwal and Sisodia were dropped from the school event, even though were earlier set to attend the program since the school comes under the Delhi government.
