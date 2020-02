New Delhi,26/2: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of 1 crore rupee and a job for the kin of the slain cop Ratan Lal. Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal died on the line of duty in North East Delhi’s Bhajanpur. Delhi CM said, ” “I want to assure the family of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal Ji that we will take care of them. We will give a compensation of Rs 1 Crore and a job to a member of his family.”