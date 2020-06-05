Kerala Police arrest 1 person relating to Pregnent Elephnt’s death case

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kerala,5/6: In a major breakthrough, Kerala police have made first arrest relating to the killing of a pregnant elephant. The elephant was killed by feeding her a pineapple with fire-crackers.The fruit was offered to it by some locals. The post-mortem report revealed that upon chewing on the fruit, the cracker burst inside the tusker’s mouth.

The Minister assured that all other culprits will be arrested soon.

