Kerala Police arrest 1 person relating to Pregnent Elephnt’s death case

Kerala,5/6: In a major breakthrough, Kerala police have made first arrest relating to the killing of a pregnant elephant. The elephant was killed by feeding her a pineapple with fire-crackers.The fruit was offered to it by some locals. The post-mortem report revealed that upon chewing on the fruit, the cracker burst inside the tusker’s mouth.

Major breakthrough! KFD has zeroed on the culprits and recorded the first arrest in the wild elephant death case. — Kerala Forest Department (@ForestKerala) June 5, 2020

The Minister assured that all other culprits will be arrested soon.