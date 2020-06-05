Let the nature nurture itself on this World Environment Day

June 5 is observed as World Environment Day every year. The theme of this year is ‘Time for Nature’. As the World currently facing the deadly Coronavirus crisis, nature has shown its merciless side with continuous cyclones, floods, and earthquakes and punishing human beings for destroying nature.

This World Environment Day, let us all pledge to try to minimize the destruction of nature otherwise we will face the consequence more severe than the Coronavirus.

We should not interfere in nature’s way of healing itself. It is truly our time to think about nature.