Kerala Polls: BJP announces 112 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 120,244,807
    World
    Confirmed: 120,244,807
    Active: 20,773,183
    Recovered: 96,809,288
    Death: 2,662,336
  • USA 30,046,127
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,046,127
    Active: 7,390,522
    Recovered: 22,108,944
    Death: 546,661
  • Brazil 11,439,250
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,439,250
    Active: 1,125,087
    Recovered: 10,036,947
    Death: 277,216
  • India 11,382,610
    India
    Confirmed: 11,382,610
    Active: 220,076
    Recovered: 11,003,784
    Death: 158,750
  • Russia 4,390,608
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,390,608
    Active: 303,209
    Recovered: 3,995,309
    Death: 92,090
  • UK 4,258,438
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,258,438
    Active: 635,997
    Recovered: 3,496,925
    Death: 125,516
  • Italy 3,223,142
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,223,142
    Active: 531,266
    Recovered: 2,589,731
    Death: 102,145
  • Turkey 2,866,012
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,866,012
    Active: 151,031
    Recovered: 2,685,560
    Death: 29,421
  • Germany 2,569,954
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,569,954
    Active: 138,043
    Recovered: 2,358,000
    Death: 73,911
  • Pakistan 605,200
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 605,200
    Active: 21,121
    Recovered: 570,571
    Death: 13,508
  • China 90,044
    China
    Confirmed: 90,044
    Active: 183
    Recovered: 85,225
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 14/3: BJP announced a list of 112 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Party Head K Surendran is fighting from two constituencies (Manjeshwar and Konni) while Metroman’ E Sreedharan will contest from Palakkad.

Addressing a press conference, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said, “In Kerala, BJP will be contesting 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for four parties. State BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies – from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta.”

Former state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom seat while former Union Minister KJ Alphons has been fielded from Kanjirappally. Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur, Dr Abdul Salam from Tirur seat, and former DGP Jacob Thomas from Irinjalakuda.

Elections in the state are scheduled to be held on April 6.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.