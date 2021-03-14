Kerala Polls: BJP announces 112 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls

-
New Delhi, 14/3: BJP announced a list of 112 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Party Head K Surendran is fighting from two constituencies (Manjeshwar and Konni) while Metroman’ E Sreedharan will contest from Palakkad.
Addressing a press conference, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said, “In Kerala, BJP will be contesting 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for four parties. State BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies – from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta.”
Former state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom seat while former Union Minister KJ Alphons has been fielded from Kanjirappally. Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur, Dr Abdul Salam from Tirur seat, and former DGP Jacob Thomas from Irinjalakuda.
Elections in the state are scheduled to be held on April 6.