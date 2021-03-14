Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai beats UP to win its 4th Title

-
New Delhi, 14/3: Carnage from Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw and Aditya Tare has helped the team to win its fourth Vijay Hazare trophy. Mumbai defeated Uttar Pradesh by six wickets in the final today.
Wicket-keeper Aditya Tare led his team with a 91-ball hundred and Prithvi Shaw, who has had a fantastic season, played a 73-run knock and set the platform for other batsmen to take the team to the title.
Earlier in the day, Mumbai won the toss and put Uttar Pradesh in to bat first. The team started slowly as their openers were extremely cautious, but went on to add 111 runs in the last 10 overs as Madhav Kaushik scored an unbeaten 158, the highest score by any player in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final.
— Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) March 14, 2021