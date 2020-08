Flood-like situation arose due to extreme rain in Kerala. 5 people died due to a major landslide from the Idukki district and 80 more people have been feared trapped. 10 people have been rescued.

Orange alert have been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod for Friday.