Kerala’s tableau proposal for Republic Day parade rejected

Kerala,3/1: Kerela became the third opposition ruled state after Maharashtra and West Bengal whose tableau proposal for Republic day parade was rejected by the Central government.

Kerala proposed a theme comprising of art forms like Theyyam and Kalamandalam representing the art and culture of the state for this year’s republic day parade theme tableau.

Kerala law minister A K Balan expressed his dissatisfaction over the Centre’s decision to reject the tableau. And accused that the decision to reject Kerala’s tableau was politically motivated by the centre.

Previously, NCP and Shiv Sena also slammed the central government for rejecting Maharastra’s tableau and accused that Modi government treating like a stepmother to the states ruled by opposition parties.