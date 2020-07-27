KGF 2 official announcement on July 29

The news about one of the most awaited movie KGF 2 will be unveiled on July 29. Excel entertainment took to twitter to announce the news. The poster said unveiling the brutality. Yash was playing the lead character in the KGF 1 and expected to continue to play the role.
Unmasking Adheera on July 29th at 10 AM. Stay Tuned.#KGFChapter2@TheNameIsYash @duttsanjay @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @TandonRaveena @hombalefilms @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 @BasrurRavi #AAFilmsIndia @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @Karthik1423 @VaaraahiCC pic.twitter.com/sABo7FBRgW
— Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) July 27, 2020