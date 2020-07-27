KGF 2 official announcement on July 29

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
The news about one of the most awaited movie KGF 2 will be unveiled on July 29. Excel entertainment took to twitter to announce the news. The poster said unveiling the brutality. Yash was playing the lead character in the KGF 1 and expected to continue to play the role.

