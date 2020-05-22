KKR to invest 11,367 crore in Reliance Jio

Mumbai, 22/5: Global investment firm KKR decided to invest 11,367 crores in the Reliance Jio platform. This is the 5th investment in Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Previously, Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista equity partners, General Atlantic have already invested in Reliance Jio Platforms will get a combined Rs78,562 crore from the five investments.

RIL said in a release “This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs5.16 lakh crore. This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis,”