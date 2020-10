KKR vs RCB:KKR Opts to bat first

In a blockbuster encounter in the Indian Premier League, Eoin Morgan led Kolkatta Knight Riders will face Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Lockie Ferguson was the hero for Kolkata, as they defeated SunRisers Hyderabad in a Super Over thriller.RCB thrashed KKR in the previous encounter.

Kolkatta skipper Morgan won the toss and decided to bat first.