Defense Minister Rajnath Singh may visit Ladakh on the occasion of Dussehra

New Delhi,21/10; Defense Minister Rajnath Singh may visit Sikkim on the occasion of Dussehra amid the ongoing border dispute with China. The Defense Minister will boost the morale of the troops deployed along the border with China. The visit of the Defense Minister is proposed on 23-24 October.

During this time, Defense Minister will also participate in the Shastra Puja program of a unit posted on the border. Significantly, according to Hindu beliefs, on the day of Dussehra, weapons are worshiped to conquer the enemy. Last year, the Defense Minister worshiped weapons of Rafale planes in France on the occasion of Dussehra.