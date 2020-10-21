Sanjay Dutt announced his recovery from cancer

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt took to social media to announce his recovery from the deadly diseases Cancer. “The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can–the health and well-being of our family,” He wrote in his note.

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020