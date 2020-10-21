Sanjay Dutt announced his recovery from cancer

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 2

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt took to social media to announce his recovery from the deadly diseases Cancer. “The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can–the health and well-being of our family,” He wrote in his note.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.