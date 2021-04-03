Know the last Date of registration for JEE MAIN April 2021

New Delhi, 3/4: The National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for JEE Main April 2021 on April 4, 2021. Candidates who have not yet applied for the Joint Entrance Examination for the April session can apply online through the official site of NTA JEE by 11.50 am. The last date for payment of online fees is till April 5, 2021. Candidate can apply on the official website http://nta.nic.in.

The registration process started on March 25, 2021, April. Session-3 will be held for Paper 1 only (B.E./B.Tech.). The exam will be conducted on April 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2021 in two shifts – first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who have applied earlier for the April / May session can revise their details including the session, category, subject etc. from 25 March to 4 April 2021. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

1- Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2- Now, click on the  link which says ‘JEE Main- New Registration and Registration Form Correction’.

3- Click on the ‘New Registration’ option.

4- After clicking on the acknowledgment, select the ‘Click here to proceed’ option.

5- Now, fill the application form.

