What is More Beneficial for you! Brown Rice or White Rice? Know Here!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Rice is the most important part of the diet of people all over the world. Especially in most countries of Asia, rice is very much used. Most people in India also like to eat rice. Be it Rajma rice and Kadhi rice or Sambar rice and Rasam rice – rice from north to south India is a favorite of all people. But these days, brown rice has also become very popular among people. So in terms of health, what is Better white rice or brown rice, learn here.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, 1 cup (185 grams) of white rice contains 242 calories, 4.43 grams of protein, 0.39 grams of fat, 53.2 grams of carbohydrates and 0.56 grams of fiber. At the same time, 1 cup (200 grams) of brown rice contains 248 calories, 5.54 grams of protein, 1.96 grams of fat, 51.7 grams of carbohydrates and 3.23 grams of fiber. Apart from this, folate and iron are also found in both white and brown rice.

Since all parts of grains are present in brown rice bran and germ, therefore it is more nutritious. But white rice does not have both these things, and the required nutrients are also less, so brown rice is considered more healthy than white rice.

People with kidney disease should not eat brown rice – Brown rice is high in phosphorus and potassium. People who have Kidney disease should eat white rice because when the kidney is not completely healthy then it cannot regulate both these nutrients and if the amount of potassium in the body is high then the risk of heart attack increases.

Do not eat brown rice in these diseases also – people who have diarrhea, IBD, colorectal cancer disease or who have undergone digestive system operation, those people should not eat brown rice because the amount of fiber in it. White rice is low in fiber so it is easy to digest.

 

 

 

