Know the price of Gold today

According to the global trend, there was a slight increase in the price of gold and silver on Tuesday. However, this growth has come to a halt as global investors are feeling that the Trump administration may offer another package to give a boost to the US economy. Investors are also eyeing the debate on Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Trump.

However, in the domestic market, the price of gold in MCX on Tuesday fell by 0.10 percent to Rs 50,188 per ten grams. On the other hand, Silver Future fell 0.52 percent, ie, Rs 314 to Rs 60,710 per kg. Spot gold sold in Sarafha Bazar of Ahmedabad at Rs 49,588 per ten gram on Tuesday, while Gold Future was priced at Rs 50,230 per ten gram.