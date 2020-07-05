Know the risks in human trials of Coronavirus vaccine

Amidst the havoc of Coronavirus, there is a competition to make its vaccine. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 131 vaccines are in the pre-clinical stage so far, while 17 vaccines have reached the human clinical trial stage. It is estimated that by the end of the year we will have an effective vaccine to deal with the virus. The vaccine should be made as soon as possible, scientists are not only working for it, but it also requires contribut to those who are part of the trial. They have agreed to get several types of drugs tested on their body.

There are many dangers in human trials and there is a long process to be a part of it. First of all, know its dangers. If someone is harmed by a dose in a trial, then it is called a serious adverse event (SAE). It is so serious that even the person involved in the trial can be killed. Or the participant may be seriously ill. If there is a woman who participates in the trial, then it can also happen that a pregnant gets a birth defect in her infant. Paralysis or any particular part of the body can be spoiled due to excessive doses or little disturbance. That is, if there is negligence in checking the results, then the health of people can be adversely affected.