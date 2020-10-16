Know the superstitions of Virat Kohli

Many people know that some athletes are superstitious. However, Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, is also believed to be a superstition. Kohli shared his superstition during a conversation with renowned football club Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Instagram.

Kohli said he was confident he would score more if he wore white shoes while batting. Kohli points out that batting in white shoes boosts his confidence considerably. In response to a question from Kohli about what shoes Guardiola loved to play football, Guardiola said all the shoes were black while he was playing. He later wore red shoes. However, on the advice of his supervisor and manager, he returned to the field wearing black shoes. Commenting on the match being played at the empty Stadium in view of the Coronavirus pandemic situation, Guardiola said no player especially likes to play the match without spectators. Without a spectator, the match looks like a friendly match. He opined that a different atmosphere would be created if the spectators returned to the stadium after the coronation situation improved.