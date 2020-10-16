“3rd Coronavirus vaccine is almost ready” claims Russia

Russia seems to be leading the way in the vaccine race. According to reports, Russia has also claimed to make a third vaccine of the coronavirus. Russia launched its first vaccine Sputnik V in August. After this, on October 14, the second vaccine EpiVacCorona came, and now the third vaccine of Russia is also ready.

Russia’s third vaccine is being made at the Chumakov Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences. According to reports, this activated vaccine is likely to be approved by December 2020. The vaccine has been approved for the first and second phase trials in the medical facilities of Novosibirsk, St. Petersburg, and Kirov.