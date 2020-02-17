Koneru Humpy wins Cairns Cup chess tournament

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 17/2: India’s female chess sensation and World Rapid Champion Koneru Humpy won the Cairns Chess tournament by claiming 6 points out of 9 rounds. This was the second edition of the Cairns Cup. She took home $4500 as a prize money.

Reigning World Champion Ju Wenjun claimed second position and Russia’s Alexandra Kosteniuk claimed the third position.

