Last Year’s Mumbai Power Outage may have Chinese Links: Report

-
World
114,720,262
WorldConfirmed: 114,720,262Active: 21,905,207Recovered: 90,271,087Death: 2,543,968
-
USA
29,255,344
USAConfirmed: 29,255,344Active: 9,035,262Recovered: 19,694,306Death: 525,776
-
India
11,112,241
IndiaConfirmed: 11,112,241Active: 168,589Recovered: 10,786,457Death: 157,195
-
Brazil
10,551,259
BrazilConfirmed: 10,551,259Active: 885,208Recovered: 9,411,033Death: 255,018
-
Russia
4,257,650
RussiaConfirmed: 4,257,650Active: 348,121Recovered: 3,823,074Death: 86,455
-
UK
4,176,554
UKConfirmed: 4,176,554Active: 1,148,388Recovered: 2,905,317Death: 122,849
-
Italy
2,925,265
ItalyConfirmed: 2,925,265Active: 422,367Recovered: 2,405,199Death: 97,699
-
Turkey
2,701,588
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,701,588Active: 100,785Recovered: 2,572,234Death: 28,569
-
Germany
2,450,294
GermanyConfirmed: 2,450,294Active: 124,107Recovered: 2,255,500Death: 70,687
-
Pakistan
581,365
PakistanConfirmed: 581,365Active: 22,098Recovered: 546,371Death: 12,896
-
China
89,912
ChinaConfirmed: 89,912Active: 210Recovered: 85,066Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 1/3: Last year Mumbai faced the worst power failure in decades. A new study suggests it may have its links to the India and China border tensions.
According to the report, the mega Mumbai power outage may be the result of a cyber attack from China in an attempt to give a sign to India not to press too hard.
The report, that was published in the New York Times states that when the Indians and Chinese soldiers were having a faceoff at the border, the malware was being injected into the control systems that are responsible for electric supply across India.
RedEcho may have planted malware in key power plants in India in the cyberattack, reported the NYT.
On October 12 last year, Mumbai faced a massive power outage that lasted for a few hours starting from 10 am, however, the issue was resolved by noon.