ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୯ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟ ବିଧାନସଭାର ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା ପ୍ରଦୀପ୍ତ କୁମାର ନାୟକ କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟ ପରେ ସେ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସେ ହୋମ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରେ ରହିବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଆସିଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ କୋଭିଡ୍ ଟେଷ୍ଟ କରାଇବାକୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କ ଠାରେ କୋଭିଡର ଲକ୍ଷଣ ଥିବା ନେଇ ପ୍ରଦୀପ୍ତ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ପୂର୍ବରୁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ତଥା ଦେଶର ଅନେକ ରାଜନେତା, କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାବିତ, ଅଭିନେତା ତଥା ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିମାନେ କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇସାରିଛନ୍ତି ।

After getting repeated test for Covid-19, my report has come out positive.

All those who have come in contact with me in the last 5 days may please get themselves tested and self isolate & take necessary precautions.@IPR_Odisha @BJP4Odisha @otvnews @kanak_news @ZeeOdisha

— Pradipta Kumar Naik (@pradiptanaikbjp) April 19, 2021