ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

-
World
142,022,766
WorldConfirmed: 142,022,766Active: 18,246,592Recovered: 120,742,831Death: 3,033,343
-
USA
32,404,463
USAConfirmed: 32,404,463Active: 6,862,173Recovered: 24,961,229Death: 581,061
-
India
15,061,919
IndiaConfirmed: 15,061,919Active: 1,929,305Recovered: 12,953,821Death: 178,793
-
Brazil
13,943,071
BrazilConfirmed: 13,943,071Active: 1,178,030Recovered: 12,391,599Death: 373,442
-
Russia
4,702,101
RussiaConfirmed: 4,702,101Active: 269,739Recovered: 4,326,780Death: 105,582
-
UK
4,387,820
UKConfirmed: 4,387,820Active: 109,982Recovered: 4,150,568Death: 127,270
-
Turkey
4,268,447
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,268,447Active: 544,931Recovered: 3,687,590Death: 35,926
-
Italy
3,870,131
ItalyConfirmed: 3,870,131Active: 504,611Recovered: 3,248,593Death: 116,927
-
Germany
3,151,030
GermanyConfirmed: 3,151,030Active: 283,239Recovered: 2,787,200Death: 80,591
-
Pakistan
761,437
PakistanConfirmed: 761,437Active: 82,276Recovered: 662,845Death: 16,316
-
China
90,510
ChinaConfirmed: 90,510Active: 315Recovered: 85,559Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୯ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟ ବିଧାନସଭାର ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା ପ୍ରଦୀପ୍ତ କୁମାର ନାୟକ କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟ ପରେ ସେ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସେ ହୋମ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରେ ରହିବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଆସିଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ କୋଭିଡ୍ ଟେଷ୍ଟ କରାଇବାକୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କ ଠାରେ କୋଭିଡର ଲକ୍ଷଣ ଥିବା ନେଇ ପ୍ରଦୀପ୍ତ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ପୂର୍ବରୁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ତଥା ଦେଶର ଅନେକ ରାଜନେତା, କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାବିତ, ଅଭିନେତା ତଥା ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିମାନେ କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇସାରିଛନ୍ତି ।
After getting repeated test for Covid-19, my report has come out positive.
All those who have come in contact with me in the last 5 days may please get themselves tested and self isolate & take necessary precautions.@IPR_Odisha @BJP4Odisha @otvnews @kanak_news @ZeeOdisha
— Pradipta Kumar Naik (@pradiptanaikbjp) April 19, 2021