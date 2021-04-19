ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 142,022,766
    World
    Confirmed: 142,022,766
    Active: 18,246,592
    Recovered: 120,742,831
    Death: 3,033,343
  • USA 32,404,463
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,404,463
    Active: 6,862,173
    Recovered: 24,961,229
    Death: 581,061
  • India 15,061,919
    India
    Confirmed: 15,061,919
    Active: 1,929,305
    Recovered: 12,953,821
    Death: 178,793
  • Brazil 13,943,071
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 13,943,071
    Active: 1,178,030
    Recovered: 12,391,599
    Death: 373,442
  • Russia 4,702,101
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,702,101
    Active: 269,739
    Recovered: 4,326,780
    Death: 105,582
  • UK 4,387,820
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,387,820
    Active: 109,982
    Recovered: 4,150,568
    Death: 127,270
  • Turkey 4,268,447
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,268,447
    Active: 544,931
    Recovered: 3,687,590
    Death: 35,926
  • Italy 3,870,131
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,870,131
    Active: 504,611
    Recovered: 3,248,593
    Death: 116,927
  • Germany 3,151,030
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,151,030
    Active: 283,239
    Recovered: 2,787,200
    Death: 80,591
  • Pakistan 761,437
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 761,437
    Active: 82,276
    Recovered: 662,845
    Death: 16,316
  • China 90,510
    China
    Confirmed: 90,510
    Active: 315
    Recovered: 85,559
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୯ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟ ବିଧାନସଭାର ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା ପ୍ରଦୀପ୍ତ କୁମାର ନାୟକ କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟ ପରେ ସେ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସେ ହୋମ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରେ ରହିବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଆସିଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ କୋଭିଡ୍ ଟେଷ୍ଟ କରାଇବାକୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କ ଠାରେ କୋଭିଡର ଲକ୍ଷଣ ଥିବା ନେଇ ପ୍ରଦୀପ୍ତ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ପୂର୍ବରୁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ତଥା ଦେଶର ଅନେକ ରାଜନେତା, କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାବିତ, ଅଭିନେତା ତଥା ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିମାନେ କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇସାରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.