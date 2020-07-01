Leo Messi scored his 700 career goal against Atletico Madrid

Leonel Messi often considered being the greatest of all time(GOAT) in the footballing world scored his record-breaking 700th goal against Atletico Madrid in a 2-2 draw. Ronaldo is the other only active player to score 700 or more goals. However, Messi took 112 games less than CR7 to achieve this feat.  With a cheeky Panenka penalty against the best goalkeeper in the world, Jan Oblak, he scored his 700th goal.

