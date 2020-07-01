Aadhar related rule to be changed from July 1

July 1 may be the most important day of the year as many rules have changed from today. The rules related to income tax and Aadhaar have also changed from today. Now it will be necessary to give the details of the Aadhaar number while filing the Income Tax Return File. This means that from today if you do not have an Aadhaar number, you cannot file a return. The importance of Aadhaar has increased since July. If you do not have Aadhaar, then after July 1, you cannot even make a PAN card.

Not only this, but the Ministry of External Affairs has also made Aadhaar mandatory to get passports. After July 1, if you do not have Aadhaar, then your passport cannot be made.