Lewis Hamilton Signs New One-Year Deal With Mercedes

UK, 8/2: The reigning and 7 times Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new One-Year contract with Mercedes ending all the rumors. There has been a lot of speculation about his new contract. The Mercedes team said in a statement “The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is pleased to announce that the reigning Formula One world constructors’ champion and the reigning F1 world drivers’ champion will continue together in 2021,”