Lewis Hamilton Signs New One-Year Deal With Mercedes

-
World
106,783,422
WorldConfirmed: 106,783,422Active: 25,826,087Recovered: 78,627,995Death: 2,329,340
-
USA
27,613,713
USAConfirmed: 27,613,713Active: 9,783,680Recovered: 17,355,082Death: 474,951
-
India
10,846,028
IndiaConfirmed: 10,846,028Active: 146,801Recovered: 10,544,069Death: 155,158
-
Brazil
9,524,640
BrazilConfirmed: 9,524,640Active: 895,892Recovered: 8,397,187Death: 231,561
-
Russia
3,983,197
RussiaConfirmed: 3,983,197Active: 434,038Recovered: 3,472,091Death: 77,068
-
UK
3,945,680
UKConfirmed: 3,945,680Active: 1,917,586Recovered: 1,915,629Death: 112,465
-
Italy
2,636,738
ItalyConfirmed: 2,636,738Active: 427,024Recovered: 2,118,441Death: 91,273
-
Turkey
2,531,456
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,531,456Active: 83,953Recovered: 2,420,706Death: 26,797
-
Germany
2,293,042
GermanyConfirmed: 2,293,042Active: 189,527Recovered: 2,041,300Death: 62,215
-
Pakistan
555,511
PakistanConfirmed: 555,511Active: 31,983Recovered: 511,502Death: 12,026
-
China
89,706
ChinaConfirmed: 89,706Active: 1,118Recovered: 83,952Death: 4,636
UK, 8/2: The reigning and 7 times Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new One-Year contract with Mercedes ending all the rumors. There has been a lot of speculation about his new contract. The Mercedes team said in a statement “The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is pleased to announce that the reigning Formula One world constructors’ champion and the reigning F1 world drivers’ champion will continue together in 2021,”
✍️ #AnnounceLewis pic.twitter.com/EFoDLGLDIl
— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 8, 2021