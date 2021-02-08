Odisha Government to construct a COVID Warrior Memorial in Bhubaneswar

COVID-19 Updates World 106,786,694 World Confirmed: 106,786,694 Active: 25,825,758 Recovered: 78,631,512 Death: 2,329,424

Bhubaneswar, 8/2: In a major development, Odisha Government announced to construct a COVID Warrior Memorial in Bhubaneswar to “recognize sacrifice & service rendered bu COVID warriors”. The war memorial shall be ready for its inauguration on 15th August 2021. The state government has also identified Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar for the construction of the Covid Warrior Memorial.

The state Works department will be the nodal agency for the construction of the monument. The Works department will bear the cost of constructing the Covid Warriors memorial.