Odisha Government to construct a COVID Warrior Memorial in Bhubaneswar

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 106,786,694
    World
    Confirmed: 106,786,694
    Active: 25,825,758
    Recovered: 78,631,512
    Death: 2,329,424
  • USA 27,613,713
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,613,713
    Active: 9,783,680
    Recovered: 17,355,082
    Death: 474,951
  • India 10,846,028
    India
    Confirmed: 10,846,028
    Active: 146,801
    Recovered: 10,544,069
    Death: 155,158
  • Brazil 9,524,640
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,524,640
    Active: 895,892
    Recovered: 8,397,187
    Death: 231,561
  • Russia 3,983,197
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,983,197
    Active: 434,038
    Recovered: 3,472,091
    Death: 77,068
  • UK 3,945,680
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,945,680
    Active: 1,917,586
    Recovered: 1,915,629
    Death: 112,465
  • Italy 2,636,738
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,636,738
    Active: 427,024
    Recovered: 2,118,441
    Death: 91,273
  • Turkey 2,531,456
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,531,456
    Active: 83,953
    Recovered: 2,420,706
    Death: 26,797
  • Germany 2,293,042
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,293,042
    Active: 189,527
    Recovered: 2,041,300
    Death: 62,215
  • Pakistan 555,511
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 555,511
    Active: 31,983
    Recovered: 511,502
    Death: 12,026
  • China 89,706
    China
    Confirmed: 89,706
    Active: 1,118
    Recovered: 83,952
    Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, 8/2: In a major development,  Odisha Government announced to construct a COVID Warrior Memorial in Bhubaneswar to “recognize sacrifice & service rendered bu COVID warriors”. The war memorial shall be ready for its inauguration on 15th August 2021. The state government has also identified Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar for the construction of the Covid Warrior Memorial.

The state Works department will be the nodal agency for the construction of the monument. The Works department will bear the cost of constructing the Covid Warriors memorial.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.