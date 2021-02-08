Odisha Government to construct a COVID Warrior Memorial in Bhubaneswar

-
World
106,786,694
WorldConfirmed: 106,786,694Active: 25,825,758Recovered: 78,631,512Death: 2,329,424
-
USA
27,613,713
USAConfirmed: 27,613,713Active: 9,783,680Recovered: 17,355,082Death: 474,951
-
India
10,846,028
IndiaConfirmed: 10,846,028Active: 146,801Recovered: 10,544,069Death: 155,158
-
Brazil
9,524,640
BrazilConfirmed: 9,524,640Active: 895,892Recovered: 8,397,187Death: 231,561
-
Russia
3,983,197
RussiaConfirmed: 3,983,197Active: 434,038Recovered: 3,472,091Death: 77,068
-
UK
3,945,680
UKConfirmed: 3,945,680Active: 1,917,586Recovered: 1,915,629Death: 112,465
-
Italy
2,636,738
ItalyConfirmed: 2,636,738Active: 427,024Recovered: 2,118,441Death: 91,273
-
Turkey
2,531,456
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,531,456Active: 83,953Recovered: 2,420,706Death: 26,797
-
Germany
2,293,042
GermanyConfirmed: 2,293,042Active: 189,527Recovered: 2,041,300Death: 62,215
-
Pakistan
555,511
PakistanConfirmed: 555,511Active: 31,983Recovered: 511,502Death: 12,026
-
China
89,706
ChinaConfirmed: 89,706Active: 1,118Recovered: 83,952Death: 4,636
Bhubaneswar, 8/2: In a major development, Odisha Government announced to construct a COVID Warrior Memorial in Bhubaneswar to “recognize sacrifice & service rendered bu COVID warriors”. The war memorial shall be ready for its inauguration on 15th August 2021. The state government has also identified Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar for the construction of the Covid Warrior Memorial.
The state Works department will be the nodal agency for the construction of the monument. The Works department will bear the cost of constructing the Covid Warriors memorial.