Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi appointed as the new Deputy Chief of the Indian Army

New Delhi, 10/4: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi took over as the Deputy Chief of the Army on Saturday. The special thing is that before this he was the commander of 9 Corps. Prior to Dwivedi, Lt. General Chandi Prasad Mohanty was handling this responsibility in the Indian Army. Mohanty was made Deputy Chief of the Army Staff only on February last. The present Indian Army chief is General Manoj Mukund Narwane.

Lieutenant General Dwivedi, an alumnus of the National Defense Academy, was posted to the 18th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in December 1984. He has held many important positions in his career of more than 35 years. He led a battalion in Assam Rifle Sector (Operation Rhino) of Manipur, taking action against the insurgency at Chowkibal during Operation Rakshak.

The special thing is that in February last, Lieutenant General Mohanty took over as the Deputy Chief. Earlier, Lieutenant General SK Saini was in this post, who retired on Sunday. According to PTI language, Lieutenant General Mohanty has held many important positions during his four decades of service. He has led the multinational United Nations Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in addition to commanding the Line of Actual Control. Prior to his appointment to the post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff, he was the Chief of the Southern Command of the Army.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
