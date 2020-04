1. Everyone should know how to cook.

2. Virus or no virus, we should always wash our hands.

3. Freedom is the most important thing in our life.

4. Doctors and researchers should be more paid and respected.

5. We should appreciate nature.

6. The Internet is a basic right.

7. Many jobs can be done from home.

8. We should be happy and content alone.

9. We should let our planet breathe.

10. Money is necessary, but not the most important thing in life.